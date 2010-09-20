Train crash kills 21 in central India

NEW DELHI (AP)– A freight train on the wrong track slammed into a stationary passenger locomotive at a railway station amid heavy rain early Monday in central India, killing at least 21 people and injuring 53, officials said.

The death toll could rise as the debris of two damaged coaches were being cleared, rail official R.S. Yadav said.The crash happened at the Bhaderwah rail station, 235 miles (375 kilometers) south of the Indian capital, New Delhi.The freight train was on a wrong track and hit the passenger train head-on, Yadav told The Associated Press.At least 53 passengers were injured, 18 of them seriously, said Daulat Singh Meena, a railroad official.The Press Trust of India news agency quoting unnamed officials as saying that the driver of the freight train overshot the red signal to stop, causing the accident. That report could not be immediately confirmed.Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered an inquiry into the collision.