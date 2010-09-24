U.S. executes grandmother despite protests

JARRATT, Virginia (AFP) – A U.S. grandmother has been put to death by lethal injection in Virgina, the first women executed in the state for nearly a century, prompting outrage from anti-death penalty campaigners.

Teresa Lewis, 41, convicted of masterminding the murders of her husband and step-son, was pronounced dead at 9:13 pm Thursday (0113 GMT Friday) at Greensville prison, prison official Larry Traylor said.Death penalty abolitionists had championed Lewis's case, insisting she had diminished mental faculties and that smarter accomplices had taken advantage of her.“This execution means that the system is broken,” Lewis's lawyer James Rocap said after the execution.Jack Payden-Travers of the National Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty described the execution as “legal homicide. Nothing more than a legal lynching.”Lewis, who had an IQ of about 70, “was calm, she seemed very resolute” as she walked into the death room, Taylor said. The press pool, however, said “she looked scared, nervous.”The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down Lewis's appeal for a stay of execution and Virginia Governor Bob McDonnell, as he had previously signaled, did not intervene in the case.