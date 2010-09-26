Kamran Shirdel to head Tajik filmfest jury

TEHRAN -- Tajikistan’s Didar Film Festival has selected documentarian Kamran Shirdel to preside over the festival’s jury.

The festival, which will be held from October 16 to 20 in Dushanbe, previously held a retrospective of Shirdel’s works in 2004.Shirdel is also heading the selection committee and the jury panel for the UK Iranian Film Festival (UKIFF), Britain’s first exclusively Iranian film festival to be held this November.“Morning of the 4th Day”, “Mirror”, “The Night It Rained”, and “Simin” are among Shirdel’s credits