Ed Miliband and the politics of love

One of the things that's most noticeable about Ed Miliband is how much he talks about love – love for his brother, who he just beat for the top job, not least. The living wage, he says, is about dignity and love; his campaign was about “time, compassion and love”. I'm pleased he won – and who could disapprove of love?

But there are few words that can't be rapidly devalued by being regularly placed in the mouths of politicians, churchmen and tycoons. If an MP talks about his honor, you can almost bet on there being a duck-shed or an affair somewhere in his near future; if a businessman talks about service to the public, the biggest serving will always be reserved for him and his friends. Gibbon talked of the abbot whose vow of obedience had brought him the rule of his many monks, whose vow of poverty had brought him control of vast estates; the historian affected to forget what the vow of chastity had brought him.And so it is with love.Everyone loves love. It's the thing that brought so many people to the political arena – love of country and love of their fellow men and women – and we have heard it so often in the mouths of spivs and tyrants that it becomes one of those things that can make you look with a cynical eye even at politicians who mean by it something akin to what you mean by it yourself.Ironically, it is sometimes more observable when less spoken about. When Harold Macmillan mumbled about the men who had fought alongside him in the trenches and wanting to “do something for the chaps”, he was far more obviously sincere than Tony Blair talking in high-flown terms about his relationship with God and the mission he had been given.Macmillan's example – and he is the only Conservative prime minister one can imagine having been an adequate leader of the other side – raises the question of whether this is a left versus right issue. I'd argue that it is, but that there are enough exceptions to make it a not entirely useful one. What I would say is that the supporters of left and social democrat parties are perhaps slightly more prone to be keen on the general good than on their own self-interest, but whether “love” is a useful description of that sense of universal benevolence is a very open question.After all, it is clear that Lenin loved the human race – he refused to listen to Beethoven very often because it reminded him of the fact – but it did not stop him having a lot of people shot in the name of the general good. The inquisitor loves the people he interrogates – as like as not; he loves them so much that he will hand them to the secular arm to be burned in the hope that they will repent and not spend eternity in a spiritual torment compared to which both the crackling faggots and the flames of hell will be trivial. False premises about what other people's welfare actually means can contaminate perfectly sincere love with an awful lot of mayhem and sadism.One does not have to believe Jesus was God to think him smart. Loving one's neighbor as oneself is not a bad formulation, though it neglects the problem that some people are so riddled with self-hatred that they aren't to be trusted with other people's welfare. Kant's ideas – do nothing to other people that you would not wish to be the general rule – sound a bit too much like mathematics, but mean something like the right thing. Gender outlaw Kate Bornstein's version, “Just don't be mean to people” is a bit touchy-feely and American, but it touches the spot.In the end, love is what you do far more than what you say. Politicians who talk about ethics and then condone torture; who have cozy chats with dodgy oligarchs and media barons, while snarling at pensioners and subordinates; who dismiss poverty as a lifestyle choice and draw public salaries that their personal wealth stops them needing – all of these may talk about love but it is hard to know how much to value their words.Perhaps about as much as the tinkling of brass or the clashing of cymbals. If you talk about love, Ed, you'd better act in ways that make us sure you mean it.(Source: The Guardian