Actelion's experimental drug for brain hemorrhage fails to meet study goal

Actelion Ltd., Switzerland’s largest biotechnology company, said its clazosentan medicine didn’t meet the main goal of a study in patients who had suffered from bleeding in the brain.

The medicine was linked to a non-significant relative risk reduction of 17 percent in people following aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage, the Allschwil-based company said in a statement today.The future of another trial looking at the drug in a similar use is still being discussed, Actelion said.The company planned the Conscious-2 trial after an earlier study found the drug cut the risk of vasospasm, a contraction of blood vessels in the brain that occurs after a hemorrhage.Aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage occurs when the rupture of an aneurysm -- a balloon-like bulge in an artery -- leads to the release of blood into the brain.The condition affects more than 85,000 people a year in the U.S., EU and Japan, Actelion said.“Actelion will continue to focus on growing its existing businesses,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Clozel said in the statement. “Actelion is generating the necessary revenues to continue to invest appropriately in clinical studies for out more than 10 development compounds.”(Source: Bloomberg)