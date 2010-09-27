Spurs face injury crisis with Gallas

Tottenham will have to do without the services of defender William Gallas for the next three weeks after tearing an groin muscle in training on Friday. Spurs were also without captain Ledley King for Saturday's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United after the defender suffered a groin strain in the same training session - and he also faces weeks on the sidelines.

Gallas, who has made two appearances since joining the club on a free transfer, will miss this week's Champions League clash against FC Twente and the Premier League date with Aston Villa at White Hart Lane.The upcoming international break means Spurs do not play again for three weeks, and they will hope Gallas has recovered for the match at Fulham on October 16 and the trip to Inter Milan four days later.Manager Harry Redknapp is now desperately short on defenders with Michael Dawson and Younes Kaboul out while Jonathan Woodgate was not named in their 25-man Premier League squad due to his long-term fitness problems.(Source: Soccernet)