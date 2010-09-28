‘Enemy targeting Iranian youth’

TEHRAN - Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has stated that the Iranian youth are the main target of the enemy.

The youth are the main target of the enemy since they are the most effective driving force of the country’s progress, Ayatollah Khamenei said in an address to a gathering of Friday prayer leaders in Tehran on Tuesday.He also called on the community of clergymen to clear up the religious, political, and social ambiguities of Iran’s young people.Friday prayer leaders must acquire a thorough understanding of the realities of society, must be vigilant in the face of the enemy’s plots, and must develop a friendly relationship with young people, and these are their most important duties, he stated.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader said the imperialist powers are plundering their own national wealth.For example, there is a stark contrast between the standard of living of the ruling class and the standard of living of ordinary citizens in the United States, he observed.As President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad said in his address to the UN General Assembly session in New York on September 23, there are a few million homeless people in the U.S. and tens of millions of people live below the poverty line, the Leader noted.These are the bitter realities of American society, he added