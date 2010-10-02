FIFA chief admits World Cup ticket errors

FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke has admitted to flaws in the ticketing system for the World Cup in South Africa and vowed not to make the same mistakes for the 2014 event in Brazil.

Tickets for the 2010 World Cup were slow to sell after FIFA's rigid internet-based system alienated South Africans, who are more accustomed to buying tickets at the stadium.With fewer foreign fans making the trip than expected, FIFA belatedly introduced an over-the-counter system in order to attract more local support, but only 45,000 tickets were sold to African countries outside the host nation.In an interview with CNN, Valcke said the key lesson for the sport's governing body was to engage more with the local culture before deciding on the ticketing system.""Let's check first how Brazilians are being tickets,"" he said. ""We arrived in South Africa using the internet. It was the wrong system.""If the internet is working in Brazil let's use the internet. But let's just make sure we understand exactly how it works before we decide the system we put in place.""Valcke said the key difference between South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 would be the strength of the host nation.While South Africa became the first host nation to be eliminated at the group stage, five-time champions Brazil will be expected to go all the way on home soil.""In South Africa the goal was not to win the World Cup, the goal was to organize,"" said Valcke. ""In Brazil the goal will be to win the World Cup at home for the first time.""(Source: CNN)