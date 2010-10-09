Iran says ready for nuclear talks in October or early November

TEHRAN -- Late October or early November is a good time for nuclear talks with the 5+1 group (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany), Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki has announced.

“The level and venue of the talks will be announced after the exact date is determined,” Mottaki told reporters in a joint news conference with his Cuban counterpart on Saturday.Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez also said his country condemns any sanctions against the Islamic Republic and expressed Cuba’s support for Iran’s peaceful use of nuclear energy.--Relations with EgyptOn Iran’s increasing relations with the Arab states including Egypt, Mottaki said Iran welcomes close cooperation with Arab states. He immediately said it is the U.S. and Britain’s strategy to create discord among nations.Mottaki also described the U.S.-brokered talks between the Israeli and Palestinian authorities in Washington as a “show”.--Cuban president will visit IranIt was also announced in the press conference that Cuban President Raul Castro will pay a visit to Tehran in the near future.The Cuban foreign minister also met with Saeed Jalili, Iranian Supreme National Security Council secretary.