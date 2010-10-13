Iran wins Rashid Volleyball Tournament title

DUBAI - Iran volleyball second team claimed the title of the 12th International Rashid Volleyball Tournament on Wednesday.

Iran beat Lebanon in the final game in three successive sets 25-20, 25-11, 25-23 and won the championship.The 12th International Rashid Volleyball Tournament was organized by the UAE Volleyball Association and held at the Al Shabab Club from Oct. 8 to 13. Six teams took part in the competition which was first launched in 1996 in memory of the late Dubai Ruler Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum