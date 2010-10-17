Apple announces Oct. 20 'back to the Mac' event

Apple on Wednesday sent out an invite for an October 20 press event, but before you jumpstart those Verizon on iPhone rumors again, the gathering will focus on Macs and OS X.

“Come see what's new for the Mac on October 20, including a sneak peek of the next major version of Mac OS X,” according to the invite.The event will be held at 9am Pacific at the company's Cupertino headquarters.The previous update to Apple's OS -- version 10.6, or Snow Leopard -- made its debut in August 2009.An image attached to Wednesday's invite shows a cut-out of the Apple logo that is tilted in a way to show a lion behind it.Given that all previous versions of Apple's OSX have been named after members of the cat family -- Leopard, Tiger, Panther, Jaguar, Puma, Cheetah, and Kodiak -- Apple's next move might be Lion.The last refresh of Mac laptops happened in May, when Apple updated its $999 MacBook line with what essentially were the same parts as the MacBook Pro 13-inch.On the desktop front, Apple revamped its higher-end desktop lines in July, adding new iMacs, Mac Pros, and an LED Cinema Display.(Source: FoxNews.com)