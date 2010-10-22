TEHRAN -- Islamic Tourism Conference & Travel Market (ITCM) 2010 will be held at the Putra World Trade Center in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from October 28-31.

Tourism companies from various countries including Malaysia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Brunei Darussalam, Yemen, Turkey, Uzbekistan, China, Thailand, India, Singapore, and South Africa will take part in the event, IRNA News Agency reported.The Islamic Tourism Conference and Travel Market is an annual event to promote and enhance Muslim travel and tourism