Iranian and British directors share prize at Abu Dhabi festival

TEHRAN -- The Iranian short documentary “Azadi Cinema” by Mehdi Torfi shared the best short doc award with “The City with a Dirty Face” by Peter King from the United Kingdom at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival.

Running from October 14 to 23, the festival announced the winners in its Emirates Competition, Emirates Script Competition and Short Film Competition on Thursday.On receiving his award, Torfi offered his Black Pearl Award to all the filmmakers in his homeland of Iran.The filmmaker tries to review the art and cultural position of Khuzestan in his doc “Azadi Cinema”. The short doc features the fate of the lone theater in Susangerd in Khuzestan Province, which goes through vicissitudes over the past years and gradually deteriorates into ruins.Several other Iranian productions are also taking part in this year’s festival. They include “Certified Copy” by Abbas Kiarostami in the Showcase section, “Ask the Wind” by Batin Qobadi, “Hunting” by Behruz Qobadi and “The Cunning Tailor and the Young Man” by Rashin Kheirieh, all entered in the short film competition section.The festival is being held in the different sections of Short Film Competition, Narrative Feature Competition, Documentary Feature Competition, Afaq Jadida/New Horizons Competition, and Best New Narrative Film.The final winners will be announced Saturday evening. Photo: Iranian filmmaker Mehdi Torfi (R) and British director Peter King shake hands after sharing the Black Pearl Award for the best short documentary at the Abu Dhabi Film Festival on October 22, 2010.