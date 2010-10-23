Iran mulling loan of Jackson Pollock painting to Tokyo museum

TEHRAN -- Iran is currently investigating a request by the Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art for loan of a Jackson Pollock painting for an art show.

The request was made by Japanese plenipotentiary in Iran Kazutoshi Aikawa during his meeting with Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA) curator Mahmud Shaluii on September 8, the TMCA announced in press release on Saturday.Jackson Pollock’s “Mural on Indian Red Ground” is kept at the TMCA. The Tokyo museum plans to put the work on display at a Pollock retrospective in the upcoming year.The TMCA also announced last week that the museum is investigating an application by the Museum of London for the loan of Paul Gauguin’s “Still Life with Japanese Print”.In April 2009, the TMCA rejected a request by the National Gallery of Art in Washington for a loan of Gauguin’s “Still Life with Japanese Print” for an exhibition due to the political tensions between Iran and the U.S.In early October, the TMCA loaned Picasso’s “The Painter and His Model” to the Kunsthaus Zurich show running until January 30, 2011.The TMCA also loaned Dutch artist Kees van Dongen’s “Trinidad Fernandez” to Boijmans Van Beuningen Museum in Rotterdam in August 2010.Photo: Jackson Pollock’s “Mural on Indian Red Ground” is kept at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMCA). The Tokyo Museum of Contemporary Art has requested the TMCA to loan the artwork for a show next year.