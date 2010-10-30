U.S. war on terror victims

Post-9/11, Mirza is one of legions of war on terror victims -- framed, charged, indicted, tried and convicted on bogus terrorism related charges.

On October 22, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas headlined, “Pakistani Student Sentenced to prison for conspiring to support the Taliban and unlawful possession of firearms,” saying:Adnan Mirza was “convicted in May 2010 (on nine counts) following a jury trial....Senior U.S. District Judge Ewing Werlein (imposed) the maximum applicable prison term for each” one, complying with prosecutors' request for terrorism enhancements, used when they claim a crime aimed to influence or coerce government policy. Mirza was also fined $1,000 for each count, $9,000 in total.“An FBI (sting) resulted in (alleged) proof that Mirza and others intended to send funds to the Taliban and had engaged in weekend/training and practice sessions with firearms to prepare for 'jihad' on six different occasions beginning in May 2006 at a location on the north side of Houston.”Mirza's backgroundBorn in Kuwait to Pakistani parents, he attended college in Cyprus. On student visa, in August 2001, he came to America, attended the University of Atlanta, then Houston Community College. Living with his aunt and uncle, he performed volunteer services for the Islamic Community of North America (ICNA) and WHYIslam.Regularly, he collected food from local restaurants, distributed it on weekends to Houston's homeless and refugees, along with clothes and other non-perishables, continuing his education as a full-time student. Fond of camping, he regularly attended Young Muslim ones, what led to his entrapment and imprisonment.Arrested in November 2006, he was held without bond, remaining in custody until convicted and imprisoned. At the time, a leading Pakistani Urdu-language daily accused the FBI of paying informants to entrap him, Jim Coates and Malik Mohammad. On camping trips, they secretly taped conversations, photographed Mirza and others holding guns, after which prosecutors fabricated charges, unrelated to conspiracy to commit terrorism or other crime.At Mirza's Masjid Lel-Farouq mosque, members expressed shock, one identified only as Mohamad saying “He's the kindest, sweetest person. He would not harm a fly.” Another named Ali called him “a very decent person. Just because he has a beard and you like to go hunting doesn't mean that you are a terrorist.”Mirza's lawyer, David Adler, said his client expressed anger over U.S. war crimes, explained that he collected funds for victims, small amounts sent to families, hospitals, women and children, not the Taliban or supportive groups. At trial, he called him a good student who regularly fed Houston's homeless, and worked with local police on a public access channel, explaining Islamic religion and culture to area viewers.A final commentOmar Khadr is another war on terror victim, imprisoned at Guantanamo at age 15, there this week at 23, accused of being an “unlawful enemy combatant,” now called an “unprivileged enemy belligerent,” the spurious designation with no legal validity.Nonetheless, he was accused of throwing a hand grenade in Afghanistan, killing a U.S. soldier. His capture followed a gunfight during which he was shot twice in the chest and blinded in one eye. Seriously injured, he was taken to Bagram air base, interrogated on a hospital gurney, then sent to Guantanamo, held incommunicado, and repeatedly tortured and interrogated to extract a confession.On October 25, he pleaded guilty to terrorism-related charges, including murder for throwing a grenade and spying. Though uncertain, the agreement calls for eight more years imprisonment, most, as a Canadian citizen, perhaps in Canada.Khadr is one of many others lawlessly treated, Michael Ratner, President of the Center for Constitutional Rights calling his plea:“....a 'show plea.' He pleaded guilty to crimes he was never charged with and crimes about which there was almost no evidence, except a confession made under torture including threats of gang rape. So why did he do it?” He faced life in prison “even without a trial. He was being tried in a military commission, not a real court,” with no right of appeal, and no chance for judicial fairness. “Under these circumstances his conviction was almost guaranteed.”“So why did the U.S. offer him a plea (it if sticks)....that likely includes no more than (another) year at Guantanamo and then he is off to Canada, where it is likely he will soon be freed? The sentencing process going on now is a similar charade; Khadr cannot get more than he agreed to. But it gives the administration a chance to parade out all the horribles -- none of which will have much to do with Khadr.”“The Obama administration is trying to” do the impossible -- “save any 'face' they have left: this was the first trial of a child soldier by a Western power since World War II....Such charges and trials of juveniles are utterly illegal. Top that off with torture,” inflicted on all detainees at Guantanamo and other U.S. offshore prisons, gulags of the worst kind, operating lawlessly with no letup. Obama uses them as ruthlessly as Bush after promising change.Imagine, trying to make a 15-year old look like “a really bad guy and guilty. The Khadr case is one of the most disgusting chapters in a post-9/11 detention system that should have long ago been relegated to a trash bin.”Stephen Lendman lives in Chicago and can be reached at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.Photo: In this photo of a sketch by courtroom artist Janet Hamlin official Capt Michael Grant, USAF swears in Omar Khadr, right, at the Camp Justice compound of Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba, Oct. 25, 2010. (AP photo)