Art news in brief

TEHRAN -- The University of Ankara will host a conference on the Persian poet Attar Neyshaburi (1145-1221) on November 4.

Iranian scholars Ebrahim Khodayar, Mohammad-Jafar Yahaqqi, Karim Zamani and Seyyed Javad Mortezaii will be attending the envent.They plan to leave Iran on Wednesday and will also visit Rumi’s shrine during their sojourn in Turkey.Iranian illustrators among Korean contest winnersTEHRAN -- Artworks created by eight Iranian illustrators have been published in the 2010 catalogue of the CJ Book Illustrators Contest in South Korea.Illustrations by Behzad Bozorgi, Aylin Bahmanipur, Ghazaleh Bigdelu, Hassan AAmekan, Pegah Kazemi, Azadeh Madani, Zeynab Malekzadeh and Sorur Yazdi are published in the catalogue.Iran with eight winners ranks first and South Korea with seven illustrators is second. About 1100 illustrations by artists from 30 countries were submitted to the gala out of which 50 illustrations from 19 countries were selected