Saudi Arabian inflation slowed for the second month in October on lower rental costs even as food and beverages prices rose in the Arab world’s largest economy.

Price growth eased to 5.8 percent from 5.9 percent a month earlier, the Central Department of Statistics said on Saturday. Rental prices slowed to 10.4 percent in October from 10.5 percent in September. On the month, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent, according to the data.“Inflation seems to be on a slow decline,” John Sfakianakis, Banque Saudi Fransi’s chief economist, said.“The outlook for the rest of the year is one of continuous but very gradual decline, with the average inflation for the year at 5.4 percent.”Inflation in Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest oil supplier, accelerated to 6.1 percent in August. The rise was due to higher global food prices, not excessive money supply, central bank Governor Muhammad al-Jasser said last month.Food and drink prices in October increased by 8.3 percent compared with 7.5 percent in the previous month, according to the data posted on the statistics department’s website.Inflation will remain above 5 percent in the first half of next year, National Commercial Bank said in an e-mailed report in September. A lack of residential housing and a recovery in domestic demand are also pushing up prices, the Jeddah-based bank said.“For 2011 the outlook is a bit better and inflation should fall below 5 percent on average due to base effects and some respite in food prices,” Sfakianakis said. “But rents should continue to remain high and keep headline inflation above historical levels.”The central bank last year cut the repurchase rate to 2 percent, the lowest since 2004, and the reverse repurchase rate to 0.25 percent.(Source: Bloomberg)