Sevilla's Guarente facing six-month lay-off

Group J leaders Sevilla FC could be without Tiberio Guarente for up to six months after it was revealed that the midfielder is to undergo surgery next week on a persistent knee problem.

Tiberio Guarente will play no further part in Sevilla FC's remaining UEFA Europa League group campaign as the Italian midfielder is to have knee surgery next week that is likely to sideline him for up to six months.Guarente, 25, who joined from Atalanta BC in the summer, has made seven Liga appearances and featured in three of Sevilla's four Group J matches but has succumbed to a persistent knee complaint. ""He arrived with a knee problem that we knew was a risk,"" said club doctor Juan Ribas. ""We advised the club that the risk was high.""Sevilla, who travel to second-placed Paris Saint-Germain FC on 2 December and host Borussia Dortmund, who lie third, 13 days later, are top of the section with two matches remaining.(Source: UEFA)