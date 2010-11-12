What prompted the September 5th meeting a short two months ago between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel and the Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and what ultimately became of the well-publicized “peace talks”? Wasn’t the handwriting already on the wall?

Monday’s Financial Times article entitled: “U.S. resists Israel call for tough line on Iran” says volumes of why the talks by the so-called ‘major players’ in Washington, Tel Aviv, and the West Bank were doomed to failure. While U.S. defense secretary Robert Gates was forced to disregard Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ridiculous advise to the Obama Administration that only a “credible military threat” against Iran would have the desired impact, Netanyahu’s bluster was nothing more than a cover for the utter failure of the Zionist regime’s refusal to behave with even a semblance of honesty in relation to the Palestinians. At the very end of the article, Daniel Dombey and Tobias Buck, the authors, report that the Israeli government announced plans to build 983 new housing units for Jewish settlers in occupied East Beit-ul-Moqaddas (Jerusalem). The expansion of the Har Homa settlement between Beit-ul-Moqaddas and Bethlehem reveals the bankruptcy of the “peace talks” and the raison d’être of Tel Aviv. Talk of threats against Iran is just a diversion.Looking back to the September 5th meeting, one may ask, was Washington serious? According to Stephen J. Hadley, former national security advisor to President George W. Bush, “one of the best indications that this (meeting) could succeed is that Hillary Clinton is willing to get involved.” If Clinton’s involvement in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is a sign of success, then more than 20 years of Clinton’s involvement has brought lots of successes to Israel and abundance of disappointment and pain for the people of Palestine.The portend of the ‘success’ of the meeting was measured by the fact that Clinton had to spend hours on the phone to wear down the reluctance of the ‘peace talks partner’, Mahmoud Abbas, to even come to the table and several more weeks to drum up support from such puppet Arab regimes as Hosni Mubarak of Egypt and King Abdullah II of Jordan.With an absolute certainty the meeting was so successful that it needed no second day for any elaboration on the status of Beit-ul-Moqaddas, the permanent occupation of Palestinian territories, the crimes the Israeli military has committed against Palestinian civilians, including children, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the future Palestine and security of its space and natural resources, not to mention drinking water.President Obama had staked a lot on holding the first meeting in the “neutral” city of Washington, DC, optimistic that his Middle East negotiating team would hold the next gathering in a less biased and more hospitable location like Beit-ul-Moqaddas. That was before the Israelis, in their usual fashion, bulldozed their way into Palestinian farms, Muslim houses of worship and bombed the citizens of Gaza. Who in Tel Aviv and Washington didn’t know that the honeymoon was over when Netanyahu promised the colonial settlers to allow the moratorium on settlement construction to expire, and for the nth time, the U.S.-Israeli league would prove to the world that they have no intention of offering the Palestinians the right to statehood?To pretend that his political and moral authority still rests on the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people for a distinct identity and a viable homeland, Mahmoud Abbas, with the practiced rehearsal of a seasoned actor, touted that he will not back away from his plan to pull out of the latest peace talks with Israel if Netanyahu proceeds with building ever more settlements in the West Bank. However, on September 11th, during a speech at a White House Press Conference on the occasion of lamenting the increase in Anti-Muslim rhetoric sweeping across the country, President Obama in the usual “blame the victim” mode, set the ground for a new round of colonization of the Palestinian territories by siding clearly with Israel, advising Netanyahu to extend the settlement freeze as long as talks with Abbas were “moving forward in a constructive way.” The degree of corruption, hypocrisy and deceit by the parties involved is a shame of the highest level.After decades of U.S. sponsored “peace talks” Israel has continued its confiscation of Palestinian land and water resources to the extent that the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank now live respectively on 139 square miles, and 3,462 square miles while Israel has occupied more than 12,906 square miles. Picture a map where roughly more than 85 percent of the land that was once historic Palestine is occupied by Israel, while 15 percent is left for the Palestinians! In the last 40 years, the United States has played the role of good cop-bad cop to fool and frustrate the Palestinian people and its West Bank leadership.How impartial the Obama Administration, in the body of Hillary Clinton, is in the conflict appears in the fact that Martin S. Indyk, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel was her advisor during the last presidential campaign. The curtain has fallen and the actors must be escorted from the stage.The writer is an activist in the anti-war and anti-imperialist struggle for many years, including against the Vietnam War, the Iraq and Afghanistan Wars and attacks on Pakistani people.