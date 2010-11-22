Lat American nations should be cautious in dealings with Iran, Gates says

SANTA CRUZ, Bolivia (dvidshub.net) - Though sovereign nations can have relationships with any other nations they choose, Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates said here on Sunday, countries that choose to have a relationship with Iran should do so carefully.

Gates, who arrived in Santa Cruz to participate in a conference of Western Hemisphere defense ministers, met with U.S. and South American reporters and was asked for his views on relationships Bolivia and Venezuela have with Iran.Bolivia and Iran have agreed to work together in developing nation reservoirs of uranium, and Venezuela and Iran recently signed 11 agreements for cooperation in various areas.""Bolivia, obviously, can have relationships with any country in the world that it wishes to,"" Gates said. ""But I think Bolivia needs to be mindful of the number of United Nations Security Council resolutions that have been passed with respect to Iran's behavior.""As to whether Iran might use its relationship with Venezuela to advance its nuclear program, Gates said any nation considering a relationship with Iran in that arena should be cautious about ""what the Iranian motives may be and what they are trying to do.""""If they're talking about civil nuclear power, and it's all safeguarded and under the IAEA, then we would have no reason to object,"" the secretary said. ""I would add one other thing, though: I'm not sure that the Iranians have an independent capability to help somebody build a civil nuclear capability. Their own capability, at Bushehr, has been done under contract by the Russians, going back almost 20 years.""