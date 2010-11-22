Tehran galleries taking part in Contemporary Istanbul exhibit

TEHRAN – Tehran’s Asar and Etemad galleries will participate in the fifth edition of the Contemporary Istanbul exhibit, which runs from November 25 to 28.

The Asar Gallery will be displaying selected works by seven Iranian artists with the central theme of population.Alireza Adambakan, Samira Alikhanzadeh, Reza Azimian, Mohammad Ghazali, Ahmad Morshedlu, Babak Roshaninejad, and Sadeq Tirafkan will be displaying their works.The name of the artists attending the event from Etemad Gallery was not released in the news.For four days, Contemporary Istanbul will be hosting national and international galleries, artists from all over the world, collectors, museum directors, curators, art critics, members of the press and art lovers at the Istanbul Convention and Exhibition Center (ICEC).As the most extensive “modern and contemporary art” event in Turkey, Contemporary Istanbul aims to promote the cultural and artistic life of Turkey.