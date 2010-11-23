India eyes MotoGP in 2012

The promoters of India's inaugural Formula One Grand Prix in 2011 are in talks with MotoGP bosses to bring the world motorcycling championship to the country. ""We are negotiating with Dorna Sports (MotoGP commercial rightholders) to bring MotoGP to India but it's quite an early stage and we have not reached a deal yet,"" a Jaypee Sports International spokesman told Reuters.

The 5.14 km track being built at Greater Noida, some 35km from Delhi, will host the 18th leg of next year's Formula One championship on October 30, subject to final approval, and the race promoters are looking at other options to make the track financially viable.""We have been talking to Dorna as we have been talking to others to explore various other opportunities. Yes, MotoGP might come to India but it's definitely not before 2012,"" the spokesman said.Indian automaker Mahindra Group is enthused by the development and will launch a team in the 125cc category, according to the Times of India.""This is part of our global branding strategy. MotoGP gives us access to a global platform wherein we can showcase our design, technology, engineering and IT capabilities,"" Mahindra Group vice chairman Anand Mahindra was quoted as saying by the newspaper.""The construction of the race track in Noida gives us hopes that MotoGP will come to India.""(Source: Reuters)