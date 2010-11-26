Iran sets condition for cooperation with EU

TEHRAN -- The European Union can count on Tehran’s cooperation in pursuing its policies in the region if it revises its approach toward Iran, said Ali Ahani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister for European affairs.

Ahani made the remarks in a meeting with German Foreign Ministry’s Managing Director for Middle East, Near East and Eastern Affairs Andreas Michaelis in Tehran on Wednesday.“The European Union’s unjustified sanctions against the Islamic Republic have made the European firms lose Iran’s market, and other foreign companies are replacing them,” he noted.Michaelis, for his part, highlighted the importance of increased cooperation and exchange of delegations between Tehran and Berlin