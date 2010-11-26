Mehr signs cooperation deals with Kyodo, PTI, VNA news agencies

ISTANBUL - Iran’s Mehr News Agency (MNA) signed separate cooperation deals with Japan’s Kyodo, India’s PTI and the Vietnam’s VNA news agencies on the sidelines of the OANA meeting in Istanbul on Thursday and Friday.

The deals include exchange of news, workforce training as well as technical and research cooperation.The agreements were signed by MNA director Reza Moghadassi, the official representative of the Kyodo chief, Press Trust of India (PTI) chief Mohammad Shakeel Ahmed, and the Vietnam News Agency director general Tran Mai Huong.Tehran’s consul-general in Istanbul and Tehran’s cultural attaché in Istanbul were present at the signing ceremonies.The Mehr News Agency has so far inked MOUs and cooperation contracts with many foreign news agencies including China’s Xinhua, Malaysia’s BERNAMA, Korea’s YONHAP, Indonesia’s ANTARA, Azerbaijan’s Trend, Mongolia’s MONTSAME, Turkey’s Cihan, Syria’s SANA, Georgia’s Pirweli, the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), the Afghan Voice Agency (AVA), and the Press Trust of India (PTI), Japan’s Kyodo and the Vietnam News Agency.Kyodo is the largest and most important news agency in Japan established in 1945. It offers news in English, Chinese and Japanese. It has over 1,000 journalists and photographers, and maintains news exchange agreements with over 70 international media outlets.The Press Trust of India (PTI) is the largest and the most important news agency in India with more than 2000 correspondents and writers. It has 150 offices across India and 22 overseas. It publishes news in English and Urdu and is the only news agency in South Asia which operates its own communication satellite to disseminate news and information.The Vietnam News Agency (VNA), founded in 1945, publishes news in 5 languages – Vietnamese, English, Chinese, Spanish, and French. The VNA has signed cooperation agreements with 42 foreign or international news agencies and media organizations such as Reuters, AFP, AP, Itar-Tass, Kyodo, Xinhua and Yonhap