Japan upsets Iran volleyball team at Asian Games

GUANGZHOU - Iran’s volleyball team lost to Japan in the final game of the 16th Asian Games.

Japan defeated Iran by a score of 3-1 (25-19, 25-13, 23-25, 25-18) at the Guangzhou Gymnasium and missed a chance to win gold medal.South Korea defeated Thailand 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 28-26) at the bronze medal match.“We suffered a lack of concentration against Japan in the final game. We had so many mistakes as well,” Iran volleyball coach Hossein Madani said.“We changed our players in the third set and could defeat them but it didn’t work in the last set. This defeat will be a good experience for us,” he added