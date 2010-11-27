India seeks to resolve climate disputes at Cancun

NEW DELHI (AP) -- India has offered two proposals for the U.N. climate summit in Cancun, Mexico, in hopes of redefining its global image and helping to resolve disputes that have stymied agreement on curbing greenhouse gas emissions, its environment minister said Saturday.

Expectations for a treaty mandating significant emissions cuts have dimmed after last year's conference in Copenhagen failed to reach a consensus on how to divvy up responsibility for global warming.No one expects the two-week Cancun summit starting Monday will resolve the core conflicts, but India hopes to offer a middle ground for smaller deals that can be built on in the future.""India has been seen to be obstructionist and petulant"" in the past, Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh said in an interview Saturday. ""I'd like to think that perception is different now.""The two Indian proposals, obtained by The Associated Press, address the sticky subjects of monitoring emissions cuts and sharing environmentally friendly technologies with poor and developing nations.They lay out solutions for framework agreements that leave the most contentious issues for later debate.India's role in promoting the compromises in Cancun has much to do with its wider foreign policy ambition of playing a larger role on the world stage. Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has lobbied for a permanent U.N. Security Council seat, and floated ideas at global forums for spending national reserves on infrastructure projects that could boost everyone's wealth and reduce poverty.In climate negotiations, Ramesh said, Singh specifically told him to be a problem solver and ""change the perception on India.""""I have gone out of my way to build bridges between people,"" he said. ""An India that is seeking a global role must also be conscious of its global responsibility, to be proactive and constructive, to engage with everybody. We are a developing nation. But we don't want to engage in polemical debates.""That polemic in the past has pitted industrialized countries against developing nations, and prevented the world's top three polluters from committing to curb emissions.