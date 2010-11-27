Being fat aged nine can lead to raised heart disease risk

Children who are overweight by the age of just nine are at a higher risk of going on to develop heart disease, researchers have found.

If they have not slimmed-down by the time they are 15 they already exhibit a range of risk-factors linked to its development in later life.They have higher blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood insulin levels than normal by the time they sit their GCSEs - all of which raise the chance of a premature death from heart disease.Tam Fry of the National Obesity Forum said that the study, published today (FRI) in the British Medical Journal, provided more evidence that childhood obesity should be tackled at an earlier age.He said: “We have left things too late for far too long. If you start early enough, you might be able to nip it in the bud. We should be assessing our children on a routine basis.”If the forthcoming public health white paper did not tackle the issue it would be an “error”, he warned.In the Bristol University study, led by Professor Debbie Lawlor of its School of Social and Community Medicine, more than 5,000 children aged nine to 12 were measured for body mass index (BMI) and other indicators of fatness.They were measured again at 15, when their blood pressure was also taken and blood samples analyzed.At the younger age almost a quarter were either overweight or obese (18.5 percent and 4.5 percent respectively). Those who remained so at 15 had significantly higher blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin levels than thinner children.However, those who thinned-down tended to reduce their risk factors, with girls appearing to recover better than boys. The authors said: “Greater adiposity[fatness] begins to adversely influence cardiovascular risk factors even in childhood / adolescence”.Heart disease leads to about 200,000 deaths in Britain a year.(Source: Daily Telegraph)