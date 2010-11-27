Guest conductor Mortezapur praises Tehran orchestra’s achievement

TEHRAN -- Nader Mortezapur, the newly appointed guest conductor of Tehran Symphony Orchestra, is convinced that the orchestra has made sustantial progress over the past thirty years.

Mortezapur was one of the former conductors of the Tehran Symphony back in 1978 when the orchestra gave several street performances in those years.The Tehran orchestra would be able to have fresh appearances in the international programs in the future, Mortezapur told the Persian service of ISNA, adding, “Taking the lead of the orchestra is a great pleasure for me. Its development shows that many individuals have worked very hard and sacrificed much for the sake of the orchestra.”“In 1982, I took helm of the IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) Symphony and IRIB Chamber Orchestras. Heshmatollah Sanjari and Fereidun Naseri were the other conductors of the Tehran orchestra,” he said.He next continued saying that some of the musicians from those years are now retired but others, like Arsalan Kamkar, Reza Alami, Mostafa Monfaredmanesh, and Alireza Sheibani, are still around.He then talked about the recent invitation of the young German conductor Matthias Kruger, who led the Tehran Symphony Orchestra for a three-day concert two weeks ago.It is true that top international conductors do not come to Iran but at least we can invite highly experienced individuals, he said, adding “But in any case, I believe even the young conductor Kruger was a good choice for the orchestra.”The Tehran Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to give its first performance under guest conductor Mortezapur on the opening day of Iranian Cultural Week opening on November 4.According to conductor Mortezapur, the orchestra will be playing excerpts of the music from the much-acclaimed movie “Mohammad (S): Messenger of God” by composer Maurice-Alexis Jarre.Photo: Nader Mortezapur conducts the Tehran Symphony Orchestra in a rehearsal at the Vahdat Hall in Tehran on October 26, 2010. (ISNA/Mona Hubefekr)