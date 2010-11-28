A strong Lebanese army will benefit entire region, Iran tells Hariri

TEHRAN - Majlis Speaker Ali Larijani has said a stronger Lebanese army and resistance force will benefit all countries in the region.

“The Zionist regime is a threat to all regional countries particularly Lebanon, and a stronger Lebanese army and resistance (force) will benefit all regional states,” Larijani told visiting Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri on Sunday.Larijani added resistance by the regional nations is the only way to counter threats posed by the Zionist regime.Tehran reaffirms support for unity in LebanonIn a separate meeting on Saturday, Vice President Mohammad Reza Rahimi also reiterated Tehran’s support for reinforcing national unity in Lebanon.The Islamic Republic is also ready to help Lebanon to make progress in different areas, Rahimi told Hariri.He went on to say that Tehran is also interested in expanding economic cooperation with Beirut.The trade companies in the two countries should increase their interaction and everything should be prepared in that regard, Rahimi added.Hariri, for his part, said his visit is aimed at accelerating the implementation of the agreements signed between the two countries.He went on to say that Lebanon will not join any international move against Iran