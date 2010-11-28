Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from the editorials, commentaries, and news articles of the leading Iranian newspapers.

Sunday’s headlinesIRAN: Air pollution in Tehran will reach ‘alarming’ level by weekendTAFAHOM: The price of gold in world markets decreasesTAFAHOM: President says subsidy reform plan will put no pressure on the poorJAM-E JAM: Air pollution kills 5,000 Iranians annuallyJAM-E JAM: Forest fire restarts in GolestanJAHAN SANAT: Economic Basij Organization dissolved after 30 yearsKHORASAN: Duma confesses the role of Stalin in massacre of 11,000 Polish POWsDONYA EQTESAD: Fears rise over collapse of euro as strikes and crises grip EuropeSHARQ: Fear of widespread fraud in Egyptian electionsKAYHAN: Massive rallies staged in Pakistani cities against TalibanMELLAT MA: MP Bahonar says no one can take away the authority of MajlisLeading articlesJOMHURI ESLAMI in an editorial on the current crisis on the Korean peninsula says even though the Americans claim they are seeking political solution to the conflict between the two Koreas, Washington’s approaches are deceitful. The editorialist says North Korea said the U.S. was responsible for the failure of ‘six-party talks’. The United States, under George W. Bush, did not fulfill its promises to omit the name of North Korean from the list of countries supporting terrorism and refused to lift sanctions against the country. It also continued to bullying Pyongyang. North Korea, after facing such an unjustified reaction, resumed its nuclear activities. Jomhuri Eslami in its editorial says if the U.S. ends its military presence on the Korean peninsula, the countries in the region will reach a common understanding. It should be noted that military adventures in East Asia will not benefit South Korea and Japan as the closest U.S. allies in the region.TEHRAN-E EMROOZ in its article says the visit of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri to Tehran is significant as the UN court is about to issue its verdict on the assignation of his father Rafiq Hariri soon. Hariri is expected to visit Paris to discuss latest developments in Lebanon with the French president. The Turkish PM also visited Lebanon last week. The Qatari emir also visited Beirut a few days ago. Bashar Assad of Syria and the Saudi king also visited Beirut with each other to contain tension between rival groups in the country. The columnist says Iran, Syria and Saudi Arabia believe that the verdict on assassination should be postponed as the court has accused Hezbollah members as being responsible for the assassination of Rafiq Hariri, an allegation that Hezbollah has dismissed as a lie. Analysts consider the visit of Hariri an important development as Tehran has a close relationship with Hezbollah.