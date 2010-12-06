Fabregas targets return for crucial United clash

LONDON (AFP) — Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas has set his sights on returning from injury when the Premier League leaders take on Manchester United next Monday.

Fabregas has missed Arsenal's last two matches with a hamstring injury sustained in a Champions League defeat at Portuguese club Braga and it was initially feared he could be out for at least two more weeks.But the Spain midfielder has revealed his injury is responding well to some new treatments and he hopes to feature in the crucial clash at Old Trafford on December 13.""I'm happy to say everything is going according to plan with my rehabilitation,"" Fabregas told The People newspaper on Sunday.""We've tried some new treatments and hopefully they can make a difference.""My hamstrings are feeling good, and my body feels good and rested.""The Manchester United game is the target, so hopefully we can make it happen.""Having Fabregas available would be a huge boost to Gunners' boss Arsene Wenger as victory over second-placed United would allow Arsenal to open up a four-point lead at the top of the table.Arsenal took over first place from United with a 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday, while Sir Alex Ferguson's team had their match at Blackpool postponed.But United has not proved a happy hunting ground recently for the Gunners.They last won there in 2006 and have lost of their five trips to Old Trafford since then.