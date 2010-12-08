Top legislator advises Ashton to be honest

TEHRAN -- Top legislator Alaeddin Boroujerdi has criticized the statement read out by EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton after the end of the talks between Iran and the 5+1 group, saying she cannot fulfill her duty efficiently with dishonesty.

Iran and the 5+1 group (the United States, Russia, China, and Britain, France and Germany) met in Geneva on Monday and Tuesday after a 14-month hiatus.At the end of the talks, Ashton read out a statement, saying, “We and Iran agreed to a continuation of these talks in late January in Istanbul where we plan to discuss practical ideas and ways of cooperating toward resolution of our core concerns about the nuclear issue.”However, Supreme National Security Council Secretary Saeed Jalili said on Tuesday, “Both sides have agreed that the talks will be about cooperation on common ground.”Talking to the Mehr News Agency on Wednesday, Boroujerdi said, “Iran was not and should not be expected to talk with the 5+1 group about its nuclear rights.”According to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Iran has the right to nuclear technology for peaceful uses, stated Boroujerdi, the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee chairman.“The G5+1 must officially and explicitly acknowledge Iran’s right to uranium enrichment,” he reiterated.Boroujerdi also said that if Ashton shows dishonesty in the talks with Iran, she will not be able to perform her duty effectively.Elsewhere in his remarks, he noted that Iran has the right to call on the West to cancel the resolutions against the country as a starting point for practical cooperation.He also described Jalili’s remarks on the assassination of Professor Majid Shahriari as “prudent”.On November 29, two prominent physicists were targeted by terrorists in two separate bombings. Professor Majid Shahriari was killed and Professor Fereydoun Abbasi Davani was injured in the attacks.Ashton’s move is confidence-destroyingMP Kazem Jalali has also described the move by Ashton as “confidence-destroying”.Iran had already said that it will not talk about its absolute nuclear rights with the 5+1 group, Jalali, the rapporteur of the Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, told the MNA.Elsewhere in his remarks he called the talks a “great victory” for Iran as the Iranian delegation did not allow any discussion on Tehran’s unalienable nuclear rights.In addition, Esmail Kosari, the deputy chairman of the parliamentary committee, called Ashton’s move “immoral”.“Iran, as it has repeatedly said, will not accept negotiations under pressure, threats, or sanctions,” Kosari told the MNA.He also said it is a sign of victory for the Islamic Republic that the G5+1 has agreed that the next round of talks be held in Turkey