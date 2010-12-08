Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from the editorials, commentaries, and news articles of the leading Iranian newspapers.

Wednesday’s headlinesTEHRAN-E EMROOZ: Jalili criticizes Ashton’s statementHAMSHAHRI: Forest fires continue village after villageHAMSHAHRI: The fury of the Zionist regime after the recognition of independent Palestine stateJAM-E JAM: Air pollution continues until FridayJAM-E JAM: Banks prepare to pay cash subsidy paymentsHEMAYAT: President says banking and taxation systems will undergo changes from next yearHEMAYAT: Marivan forests encircled by fireKHORASAN: Ahmadinejad says unemployment would be rooted out within two yearsDONYA EQTESAD: Challenges over the reasons behind inflation rateQODS: 600 plains are grappling with droughtGOSTARESH SANAT: President says cash subsidy payments will be doubledKHORASAN: Majlis Okays establishment of fund for national developmentTAFAHOM: China is greatest market for Iranian productsLeading articlesTEHRAN-E EMROOZ in a report says over the last few days the residents of Tehran, Tabriz, Isfahan and Arak have been breathing hardly as air pollution - mostly blamed gas guzzling vehicles, low quality fuels, and factories - is keeping going up. In Tehran the pollution is worse? There is no rain or wind in the last days of autumn. And now the question is: Did responsible authorities predict such a complex situation and what measures have been adopted? Even though the Metrological Organization in a statement had announced that wind would blow on Tuesday (Dec. 7), there was no was no wind and the weather was even more polluted than the days before. Tehran-e Emrooz says the director of Tehran’s Environment Protection Organization has said wind is expected to blow from Wednesday evening (Dec. 8) and air pollution will be reduced on Friday. The paper also says five airplanes sprayed water on the most polluted areas in Tehran, something which experts say will not work. A study by the Air Quality Control Company shows that cars produce at least 4,400 tons of air pollutants in Tehran every day.ARMAN in an article says this round of talks between Iran and the 5+1 group in Geneva was relatively serious. The next round of negotiations will be held in Istanbul based on a “common ground for cooperation” and Iran is confident that its objectives were realized to some extent in the talks. According to the columnist, after a 14-month hiatus a positive step has been taken in the right direction. This time, unlike the previous rounds of talks, the 5+1 group showed a tendency toward diplomacy in settling the standoff between Iran and the West. The writer says a defeat of Obama’s Democratic Party in the congressional elections and Iran’s victorious diplomacy in Iraq and Lebanon might have been among the factors which caused a change in the 5+1’s behavior. However, in the next round of talks, the extremists in the 5+1 group may create an atmosphere of pressure on Iran by highlighting some parts of the 1929 Resolution. But other members of group, including Russia and China, will probably react and would not allow to be treated as a tool in the hands of Western states.