Ouattara's Ivory Coast poll win irrefutable: UN

ABIDJAN (Reuters) – A UN review of Ivory Coast's November 28 election shows incumbent Laurent Gbagbo had no grounds to dispute results giving rival Alassane Ouattara victory, the head of the local United Nations mission said on Wednesday.

Defying international calls to step down, Gbagbo has sworn himself in for a new term and named a government, despite provisional results that gave Ouattara a near 10-point margin.Ouattara has taken the presidential oath in a rival ceremony and refused to back down in a power struggle that risks sending the West African country, the world's top cocoa grower, back into conflict, 8 years after civil war split it into north and south.U.N. mission chief Y.J. Choi rejected accusations from the Gbagbo camp that he had meddled in internal affairs by declaring Ouattara the winner, and said an Ivorian Constitutional Council move to annul Ouattara's victory was not based on facts.“I am not interfering in Ivorian affairs ... I am only doing my job as requested by the Ivorian authorities,” Choi told a news conference.“I remain absolutely certain that I have found the truth concerning the will of the Ivorian people. The people have chosen one person ... Mr. Alassane Ouattara with an irrefutable margin,” he said.