Rockies manager released from hospital

Colorado Rockies manager Jim Tracy was released from hospital after a mild heart arrhythmia earlier on Tuesday caused him to collapse at the baseball winter meetings, the Major League Baseball team said.

The Rockies said the 54-year-old Tracy, who collapsed inside the hotel where he was attending meetings, was returning to his Florida home with his family.Tracy, who was responsive and stood with assistance before being taken from the hotel in a stretcher, had been standing with his coaches when he collapsed. He had spent all of Monday in meetings.He had chatted with reporters several hours before the irregular heartbeat caused him to collapse and had shown no signs of trouble, the Denver Post reported on its website.Tracy went 83-79 this season with the Rockies and finished third in the NL West Division.(Source: Reuters)