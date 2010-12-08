President Obama, GOP tout tax cuts but extension comes at a heavy price

Many Americans are breathing a sigh of relief with the proposed two-year extension of the Bush-era tax cuts, but the short-term relief would come at a long-term price for the U.S. budget deficit that looms heavily in the background. The extension would cost about $900 billion over the next two years. The number is considerably less than the $4 trillion it would cost for a permanent extension, but comes at a time when the United States is dealing with a $1.3 trillion budget deficit and a $13.8 trillion national debt that it must tackle sooner or later.

Supporters of the extension say it is needed to stabilize the economy in the short term, an argument that President Obama has made consistently in defending the proposal. It is designed to prevent a further decrease in personal spending at a time when Americans are already watching their pocketbooks closely.Mark Zandi, an economist at Moody's, estimates that extending the federal unemployment insurance benefits for one year and tax cuts for the middle class would create 500,000 more jobs in 2011.But other economists argue that lawmakers should have devised a plan concurrently with the proposed extension of tax cuts to reduce the debt. The administration and lawmakers must think of a more sustainable strategy for the long term, these experts say.Extending the tax cuts permanently without offsetting the cost would add significantly to federal debt in the long term. By 2050, it would increase the debt by an amount roughly equal to the size of the economy, according to long term projections by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.""When the economy is weak, raising taxes to balance the budget is not a sensible thing to do. You don't want to have a hit on the economy,"" said Roberton Williams, a senior fellow at the non-partisan Tax Policy Center and former deputy assistant director for tax analysis at the Congressional Budget Office.""When the economy strengthens two or three years down the road, we don't want our hands tied in a way that makes it more difficult to balance the budget,"" he added. ""We really do need to make some tough decisions in the medium term so that we don't have real problems. The sooner we do it the easier it's going to be. The longer we wait the bigger the problem becomes.""The last time a broad-based reform of the U.S. tax code was implemented was 1986, when corporate taxes were increased while individual taxes were lowered.Economists say another such overhaul is badly needed, but there is little political will to make drastic changes.Lawmakers are ""going to have to have the courage or the bond market is going to create a crisis, and they'll have to respond in a crisis circumstance as has happened in Spain and elsewhere in Europe,"" said Michael J. Graetz, a professor of law at Yale who specializes in tax policy. ""There is a level of debt that's unsustainable and if we don't change the course, we're going to reach that level and at that point people aren't going to lend to us without charging exorbitantly high interest rates.""(Source: Bloomberg