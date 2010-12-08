‘Iranians support national art at foreign auctions’

TEHRAN -- Bertrand Epaud, the director of the Opera Gallery in Dubai, is convinced that Iranians mostly support their national arts at foreign auctions.

These are Iranians living in Dubai who possess huge capital reserves and support artists from their country. In the United States, Iranians living there support their Iranian artists even more, Epaud told the Persian service of MNA.Iranians are also successful because of their talents in art. There are fine galleries in Iran that are internationally active and help introduce Iranian art to the world, he said, adding that this encourages foreign investors to purchase Iranian works.Epaud also talked about his opinion on the status of art in Iran and the neighboring countries. He said that in some Persian Gulf littoral states, when a baby boy is born, his family hopes that he will not choose art as a profession when he grows up. In these countries if the members of the younger generation seek art as their career, they definitely face disapproval. In some of these countries there is not even a faculty of fine arts. Even in Bahrain, a department of art was established but soon afterwards was closed down.This is not the case in Iran. There are many art centers active in the country and parents do not react negatively to their children’s artistic activities. There are many traditional artists in Iran who still encourage their children to continue art, he remarked.On choosing Iranian artworks, he explained that he selects artists who demonstrate unique and creative style in their works. During the time I was in Tehran, I saw many good artists with remarkable works at international auctions.He continued that some young Iranian artists would like to become millionaires overnight, but they should know that they must be prepared to go a long way to achieve something worthwhile.We have also launched a new project with an Iranian gallery where special educational courses are being set up for the art students. This helps identify the highly talented whose works will be selected for an exhibit at Opera Gallery in Dubai, he concluded.The Opera Gallery was established in Dubai in 2008, and has been able to develop its branches in several other cities including Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong and in Syria.Photo: Opera Gallery director Bertrand Epaud at his office in Dubai in an undated photo