Iran establishes museum for national scientific achievements

TEHRAN -- Iran has established a museum for scientific achievements of the national and Islamic civilization at the Iran National Library and Archives (INLA).

Cosponsored by the director of the Iranian and Islamic Civilizations and Culture Committee and the INLA, the museum was opened during a ceremony on November 21 attended by President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.The museum showcases four scientific works by renowned Iranian scientists including Abu Bakr al-Karaji (c.953-c.1029), Avicenna (980-1037) and 12th century Iranian physicist Abol-fath al-Khazeni.The museum aims to introduce the Iranian younger generation to scientific achievements of Persian scholars, the head of Iranian and Islamic Civilizations and Culture Committee Ali Akbar Velayati mentioned in a press conference on Tuesday.Regarding the importance of introducing Iranian culture and civilization, a similar museum will be established in Mashhad’s Astan-e Qods Razavi Library in the near future, he added.The renovation of the instruments for the museum took two years and it is based on historical documents, he mentioned.He named the invention of the windmill, sundial and solar observatory as some of the main achievements of Persian scientists and scholars.“Planning for establishing the museum started two years ago and INLA has cooperated in the project over the past year,” the head of Iran Science and Technology Museum Gholam-Hossein Rahimi mentioned at the ceremony.He said that a museum would also be established in the near future for scientific achievements accomplished in the last 15 years.