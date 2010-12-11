Iran asks Canada to prosecute murderers of Iranian teen

TEHRAN - Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast has officially called on the Canadian government to prosecute and punish the murderers of Iranian teenager Yazdan Ghiasi, who was recently killed in Canada.

“The Iranian Embassy in Ottawa has sent an official letter to the Canadian Foreign Ministry and has called for the prosecution and punishment of the murderers,” Mehmanparast said on Saturday.The Canadian government is obligated to investigate the shooting death of the Iranian teenager and to punish the perpetrators of this criminal act, he stated, adding, “They should fulfill their responsibilities in this regard.”According to CBC News, 16-year-old Yazdan Ghiasi died on Monday, December 6. Witnesses said he was dumped from a car on Booth Street in Ottawa, bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead later in hospital.On Friday, the Canadian police said that the investigation into Ghiasi’s death is ongoing despite the arrest of three men charged in connection with the incident.The police have also asked people with knowledge that may aid the investigation to come forward.