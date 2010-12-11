Iran condemns violence against students in Britain

TEHRAN - In a statement issued on Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki condemned the beating of students by police in Britain as students were protesting against tuition hike.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is keeping a close eye on the developments in Britain and regrets that the beating of students… coincided with the International Human Rights Day,” the statement read.“The so-called upholders of human rights and democracy cannot even tolerate the voice of peaceful protests from their intellectuals and use the tool of suppression and pressure instead of dialogue.”Mottaki also advised the British government to exercise self-restraint in the face of public demands and respect human dignity.The British coalition government won the vote on Thursday on its plans to increase tuition fees for universities and colleges by up to three times.As members of parliament voted on the issue, thousands of protesters from universities, colleges and schools from across Britain occupied the public square outside the Houses of Parliament and clashed with police.Photo: Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki