Tehran ready to host Afghan neighbors’ meeting

TEHRAN – Tehran is ready to host a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors, Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki said on Saturday.

Mottaki made the remarks in a meeting with new Afghan ambassador to Tehran Abidollah Abid, who also submitted his credentials.Mottaki also called for efforts to immediately hold the meeting.Elsewhere in his remarks, he expressed hope the new ambassador can help expand ties between the two neighbors.The minister also said all countries that claim to be on the side of Afghanistan should assist Kabul in its efforts to establish peace and security and develop the country.Abid, for his part, said the Afghan government is interested in strengthening relations with Iran and that he will spare no effort to help increase ties