Persian Press Review

This column features excerpts from the editorials, commentaries, and news articles of the leading Iranian newspapers.

Saturday’s headlinesIRAN: Metrological Organization predicts three rainy days this weekMELLAT MA: Raining is reduced 90 percentKHORASAN: Khorasan Razavi after Tehran has highest rate of divorceJAM-E JAM: Forests are burned due to shortage of facilitiesIRAN: Science minister says non-profit and non-standard institutions will be shut downTAFAHOM: Deputy housing minister says one million housing units are constructed annuallyTAFAHOM: Imports of low quality vehicles are barredHEMAYAT: British police use violence against protesting studentsKHORASAN: The court session on greatest smuggling fuel case will be held late this monthQODS: Zionists’ agreement with ten countries for ‘propagandist’ efforts against IranFARHIKHTEGAN: Jame’atein (Combatant Clergy Association and the Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom) releases statement in support of principlistsFARHIKHTEGAN: Najaf police dismisses report about terrorist move against Ayatollah SistaniLeading articlesJOMHURI ESLAMI in a special report expresses deep concern over an unprecedented move by a cultural organization which has sold almost 50 thousands copies of its books for recycling based on 1000 rials (10 cents) per kilogram. Jomhuri Eslami has not mentioned the name of the cultural center, but the person responsible for the organization has justified his action by saying that the books had no demands so they were sold to be recycled. The daily regrets that “among these books invaluable copies could be found for the interested readers.” The money gained through the selling of books is in fact “nothing” in comparison to the budget in the possession of the center. The director of the cultural center could at least contact the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance to donate the books to impoverished rural areas.TEHRAN-E EMROOZ in an editorial says progress will not be achieved without uprooting corruption in administrative and executive bodies. That’s why there is by no means any homogeneity between corruption and economic progress in the history. Whenever corruption increases in society, the economic growth slows down. As such fighting against corruption should be accelerated. The editorialist says one of the concerns of top officials after the victory of the Islamic Revolution was to devise plans to root out corruption. Major steps were taken in this direction, but the corrupted elements reorganized themselves. Some organizations like municipalities in the contemporary history have been vulnerable to corruption. But the new management system, by reforming the structure of the municipality in Tehran, has been able to prevent a possible diversion toward corruption and has upgraded its efficiency to give better services to citizens. The editorialist concludes an effective governorship would not be materialized unless improvements are made in the system’s administrative organs.