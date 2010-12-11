Even whiff of cigarette smoke can hurt, surgeon general's new report says

Any exposure to tobacco smoke — even from the occasional cigarette to second-hand smoke — can cause immediate damage to your body, according to a report being released by the U.S. Surgeon General.

Released 45 years after the groundbreaking Surgeon General's report that first alerted Americans to the dangers of smoking, the new report focuses on the extensive changes tobacco smoke causes to the body.There “is no safe level of exposure to cigarette smoke,” said Surgeon General Regina Benjamin. “The chemicals in tobacco smoke reach your lungs quickly every time you inhale, causing damage immediately.“Inhaling even the smallest amount of tobacco smoke can also damage your DNA, which can lead to cancer.”The report, “How Tobacco Smoke Causes Disease,” gathered research from scientists around the country and distilled their data into one volume.This “is a brilliant, investigative undertaking by the scientists to show all the diseases” caused by smoking “from the damage to the cells, to the damage to all the different systems in the body,” said Dr. Frances Stillman, co-director of the Institute for Global Tobacco Control at Johns Hopkins University. “It's an amazing undertaking of science.”The report draws on the latest scientific evidence to reach these six conclusions:-- There is no risk-free level of exposure to tobacco smoke. Even brief exposure to secondhand smoke can cause cardiovascular disease and could trigger acute cardiac events, such as heart attack.-- Inhaling the complex mixture of compounds in tobacco smoke can cause cancer, cardiovascular disease and lung disease because of damage to the body's DNA. Massive amounts of free radicals in cigarette smoke cause inflammation and oxidative stress, which damages cells, tissues and organs.-- The likelihood of getting a smoking-related disease — and how severe the disease will be — is directly related to how long you smoke and your level of exposure to tobacco smoke.-- Tobacco products are powerfully addictive, because of the many types of nicotine receptors in the brain and the complex ways other chemicals react with nicotine.There isn't enough evidence to prove that changing cigarette designs — to lower the emissions of certain toxic ingredients — will reduce the risk of major disease to smokers.-- Even low levels of exposure to smoking or second-hand smoke can damage and inflame the lining of blood vessels, which contributes to blood clots, heart attacks and strokes.“Having a state of chronic inflammation not only increases your risks of heart attacks and strokes, but it's also implicated in cancer and pulmonary disease,” said Dr. Stanton Glantz, director of the Center for Tobacco Control at the University of California San Francisco.Although quitting smoking can reduce your risk of heart attacks and strokes, cutting back doesn't have much effect, according to the report.“If you're a light active smoker, that's almost as bad as being a heavy active smoker,” Glantz said. “That's because of the inflammatory processes occur at very, very low doses. It's like you've turned the system on or you've turned it off.”While scientists once thought that nicotine acted on one type of receptor in the brain, scientists now know the process of addiction is not that simple.“It's more complicated than originally thought,” Glantz said. “Some chemicals change the way nicotine acts, so it's not as simple as just removing one chemical or adding another” to a cigarette's formulation.In addition, the report notes that the DNA of smokers is different than that of nonsmokers. Scientists also have found that smoking damages tumor-suppressing genes, which could explain smokers' greater incidence of cancer.The report also details the changes that smoking makes to the reproductive system. In men, smoking is linked to chromosome changes or DNA damage in sperm. For women, smoking makes it harder to get pregnant and can cause miscarriages.Babies whose mothers smoke are more likely to be born prematurely, below a normal birth weight or with a cleft lip or palate. Babies who are exposed to second-hand smoke are more likely to die from sudden infant death syndrome, the report said.(Source: Latimes.com)