Denver's George Karl gets his 1,000th NBA coaching victory

George Karl earned his 1,000th coaching victory Friday night, as Al Harrington scored a season-high 31 points and Nene added 26 to help the Denver Nuggets hold off the Raptors, 123-116, at Toronto.

Karl became the seventh coach in NBA history with 1,000 wins. He was hugged by Denver's players and assistant coaches at the final buzzer.Karl, who survived prostate cancer in 2005 and was treated for neck and throat cancer earlier this year, missing the end of last season while undergoing treatment, said he shared a moment of ""peacefulness and contentment"" with his team inside the locker room after Friday's game.""I just felt together with them, I felt connected with them,"" said Karl, whose NBA record is 1,000-679. ""A lot of times during an NBA season, the coach and players aren't really connected, they're fighting a lot. This was a moment, not only on the court but in the locker room afterwards, there was a great connection.""(Source: L.A Times)