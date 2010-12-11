Delhi University hosting seminar on Persian, Arabic calligraphy

TEHRAN -- Delhi University is playing host to a seminar on Persian and Arabic calligraphy.

Iranian and Indian scholars invited to the seminar will be discussing calligraphy as a joint cultural heritage between Iran and India during the three-day seminar, the Persian service of IRNA reported on Saturday.Iran’s ambassador to India Mehdi Nabizadeh, who was attending the opening ceremony, expressed hope that the seminar would provide the ground for developing bilateral cultural and social ties.“Accurate evaluation of calligraphy would help preserve the traditions and also help deepen understanding of literature, culture and religion of both countries,” he said.Muslim nations have always been interested in education and learning all over the world, which has led to establishing libraries in different countries, he declared.Sponsored by Iran’s Cultural office in Delhi, several workshops on Persian and Arabic calligraphy and literature are also set up on the side section of the program.University of Delhi is home to a big collection of Persian and Arabic calligraphy works.