Iranian troupe may perform tazieh in Bangladesh

TEHRAN -- An Iranian troupe will most likely perform the Iranian passion play tazieh in Bangladesh in the coming days.

“We have been invited to stage tazieh in Bangladesh but the exact date of the performances has not been determined yet,” expert on tazieh Ala’eddin Qasemi told the Persian service of MNA.The troupe has been performing since the beginning of the month of Muharram (December 7) in Hashtgerd (a town near Tehran) during the days and at the Niavaran Cultural Center in the evenings, he said.Qasemi also added that the recently established Society for Iranian Tazieh aims to train young talents to perform tazieh. “It also attempts to focus on restoring old scripts on tazieh, as well as renovating costumes and instruments used during tazieh performances.”He also said that the society headed by Davud Fat’hali Beigi has plans to establish a huge tekyeh for tazieh in Tehran. Tekyeh is a center for seasonal religious ceremonies in Iran and was used for performances of tazieh in the past.Tazieh appeared on the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last November.The Iranian passion play tazieh recounts religious events, historical and mythical stories and folk tales. Each performance has the four components of poetry, music, song and motion.Performers are always male, and female roles are played by men, most of whom are amateurs who make their living through other means but perform for spiritual rewards.Tehran was home to the Dowlat Tekyeh in older times. The tekyeh was built during the reign of Qajar king Nasser ad-Din Shah near the Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran. Covering 2,824 square meters in area, the tekyeh was a three-story building 24 meters in height with a circular shape. Unfortunately, the structure was demolished years ago.Photo: Ala’eddin Qasemi (C) and his colleagues perform a tazieh at the Niavaran Cultural Center, where his troupe gave performances from December 7 to 16, 2010. (Tehran Times/Saeid Borzuii)