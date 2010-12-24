Diesel consumption to decrease 15%

TEHRAN -- The Iranian deputy oil minister stated that the implementation of the subsidy reform plan will possibly lead to a 15 percent decrease in diesel oil consumption.

Alireza Zeighami told IRIB that this decrease will likely bring the import of this strategic fuel to an end.The subsidized diesel oil price is now 1,500 rials per liter and unsubsidized diesel oil will be sold for 3,500 rials per liter. Based on the size of the vehicle between 300 and 1500 liters of diesel with the price of 165 rials (appx. 1.6 cents) will also be offered as supportive ration.