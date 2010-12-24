Ahmadinejad meets ECO leaders in Istanbul

TEHRAN – On the sidelines of the 11th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) summit in Istanbul on Thursday, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad held separate talks with his Iraqi, Kyrgyz, Turkish, Tajik, and Pakistani counterparts.

In his meeting with Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, Ahmadinejad stated that a secure and progressive Iraq will help promote security in Iran as well as the region.Ahmadinejad also congratulated Talabani on the formation of a new government in Iraq, saying the recent developments in Iraq are in the best interests of the country.On Tuesday, parliament gave its approval to Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, three deputy prime ministers and 31 other cabinet ministers from among Iraq’s political blocs, as well as a government program, and approved interim ministers for the remaining 10 cabinet posts.Ahmadinejad said Iran considers the security, progress, and prosperity of Iraq as its own.He also said that the Islamic Republic supports the integrity and security of all regional countries, adding that their unity and solidarity will foil the enemies’ plots.Elsewhere in his remarks, Ahmadinejad stated that tourism is one of the potential areas to promote relations between the two countries.He also expressed Iran’s support for a request by Iraq to join ECO.Talabani, for his part, thanked Iran for its support of the Iraqi people in hard times.“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always provided assistance to the Iraqi nation and the people of Iraq will never forget the kindness of the Iranian nation,” Talabani stated.Iran ready to transfer experiences to KyrgyzstanIn his meeting with Kyrgyz President Roza Otunbayeva, Ahmadinejad announced Iran’s readiness to share its experiences with Bishkek in all areas.Otunbayeva said, “Kyrgyzstan attaches special significance to its relations with Iran and intends to establish comprehensive cooperation with Iran.”The president also discussed the latest international developments and issues of mutual interests during separate meetings with Turkish President Abdullah Gul, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Tajik President Imam Ali Rahmon, and Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.ECO is an intergovernmental regional organization established in 1985 by Iran, Pakistan and Turkey with the aim of promoting economic, technical and cultural cooperation among member states. In 1992, seven other countries including Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan joined the organization.