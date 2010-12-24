Children to be given reading 'MOT' at six

Pupils will be given an 'MOT' to ensure they can read properly at the age of six, Michael Gove, the education secretary, has said.

Figures from the Department for Education revealed 9% of 11-year-old boys failed to reached expected standards in literacy tests taken on leaving primary school.He said the academy system would also be extended to allow successful head teachers to take over failing primary schools.Figures provided by the Department for Education to BBC Radio 4's Today program found 9 percent of boys - some 18,000 pupils - aged 11 had a reading age of seven or younger when leaving primary school.While the proportion of youngsters achieving the necessary level 4 in English had risen from 49 percent to 81 percent in the last 15 years. But a persistent minority of children are failing to reach even level 2, the standard expected of seven-year-olds.Mr. Gove said secondary education was pointless if children left primary school unable to read.New teachers would be trained to use systematic synthetic phonics, regarded as the 'single most effective method' to improve reading, Mr. Gove said.He added: “We also want to ensure that there is a basic check on children's ability to read at the age of six, an MOT to ensure children are reading properly, both that they are decoding the English language, in other words, they understand the individual letters, how they go together and how a word is made up.“We also want, having identified those children who are not decoding fluently, we want to be able to ensure there is additional support for them.”Mr. Gove said the last Labour government was “rhetorically committed” to dealing with the problem of reading standards in primary schools but it failed to learn lessons from the best schools about how to teach children to read.He said the Government would be publishing more data about weaknesses in the education system, saying it would be used “shrewdly and wisely” to improve standards.Head teachers whose schools persistently fail would be sacked, Mr. Gove confirmed.He said: “We have said that any school where you get fewer than 60% of children reading at the expected level and where they are not making appropriate progress will also be subject to specific intervention.“We want to make sure that those schools where children are not being taught to read are tackled because, ultimately, if you do not get a child reading by the time they leave primary school, by the time they arrive at secondary school the curriculum is just a closed book to them, literally.“I don't want to be in the business of sacking anyone but I do want to be in the business of saying to all schools and local authorities 'I'm sorry, it's unacceptable if children leave school (unable to read). You have seven years, you have ample resources, you have the full support of the department for education in tackling illiteracy'.“If we can't, then we have got to do something better. There are great head teachers out there who have already done this … we can give head teachers the power to make a difference in other schools.”(Source: Daily Telegraph)