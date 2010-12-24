Second hearing over “Prophet Joseph (AS)” case held in private

TEHRAN -- A second hearing over an accusation of plagiarism in the “Prophet Joseph (AS)” screenplay was held in a Tehran appeals court on Wednesday.

The hearing was held behind closed doors under an order from judge Heidari.The court has revised the decision of the lower court, which convicted “Prophet Joseph (AS)” screenwriter and director Farajollah Salahshur in absentia over plagiarism in the TV series that was broadcast by IRIB’s Channel 1 in 2008 and 2009.“I have presented evidence that proves my innocence,” Salahshur told the Persian service of IRNA on Thursday.“The court will scrutinize the evidence and then subpoena witnesses to testify,” he added.Salahshur said that next hearing would be held on February 6, 2011.He had previously asked the Iranian judiciary chief to intervene to settle the case.He said that he has many documents proving his innocence, but he has not been given the opportunity to submit them.In 2008, Shahabeddin Taheri sued Salahshur, accusing him of plagiarizing the TV series “Prophet Joseph (AS)” from a screenplay he had previously written on the Prophet Joseph (AS).In April 2010, Salahshur was convicted for plagiarism, but he rejected the court’s decision and began pursuing an appeal.